Global Net Lease (GNL +1.0% ) net operating income grew 7.8% Y/Y in Q3 to $75.2M.

Revenue increased 6.1% to $82.7M.

AFFO per share was $0.46 as compared to $0.47 prior year.

Core FFO was $34.6M as compared to $38.6M.

Cash and cash equivalents of $392M.

Acquired three industrial and office properties for $23.4M at a weighted-average going-in capitalization rate of 7.26%.

Acquisitions pipeline of $153M in industrial assets and $5M of office assets.

Closed over $168M of acquisitions YTD.

"We collected 97% of cash rent in the quarter and resumed our accretive acquisitions program which, combined with a thoughtfully constructed pipeline, will result in over $330 million of high-quality acquisitions. We have ample liquidity to act on this acquisitions plan and have no near-term debt maturities. We remain committed to intentionally building a resilient, best-in-class portfolio of industrial, distribution and office properties as we move forward." said James Nelson, CEO.

