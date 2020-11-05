Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is up 1.6% out of the open after an upgrade at J.P. Morgan to Overweight, on expectations of growth picking up.

It's expecting accelerating growth in wireless service revenues, along with "potential new revenue sources around fiber and fixed broadband."

Meanwhile, the dividend makes it a "very defensive stock at current levels."

It's raising its price target to $65 from $61, now implying 12% upside.

Overall, the Street is Bullish on Verizon, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.