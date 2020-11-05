Sempra Energy (SRE +0.4% ) opens little change despite reporting below-consensus Q3 adjusted earnings, as revenues ticked lower to $2.64B from $2.76B a year ago.

The company earned a Q3 GAAP profit of $351M, or $1.21/share, compared with $813M, or $2.84/share, for the same period last year.

Sempra reaffirms guidance for FY 2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.80 vs. $7.66 analyst consensus estimate, as well as FY 2021 EPS of $7.50-$8.10 vs. $8.05 consensus.

Also, Sempra says it still expects to get an export permit from Mexico that will allow it to make a final investment decision this year to build its proposed $1.9B Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export plant.

The company has been waiting for the 20-year export permit all year but it was held up in part by the coronavirus.