Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shoots up 11.63% in early trading session after the broadcaster reported better-than-expected results in Q3 benefitting from aggressive political ad spending for Nov. 3 elections.

Revenue of $604M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $22.12M .

Segment-wise: Combined local and national broadcast advertising revenue $237.0M (-14% Y/Y); Political advertising revenue $128M (+482% Y/Y); and retransmission revenue $217M (+11% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA was $261M (+44% Y/Y).

Net income of $109M or $1.14/share beats consensus by $0.21/share.

Broadcast cash flow for quarter was $271M (+41% Y/Y). Leverage ratio at 4.24x as on Sept. 30, 2020.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 649,000 common shares at an average price of $15.67/share. And has today announced an expansion of $150M buyback program.

Guidance: FY20 political advertising revenue to be within $380-$385M and the company to remain free cash flow positive.

See market consensus for GTN's FY20 earnings.

Previously: Gray Television closes $800M debt offering (Oct. 19)

Previously: Gray Television EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)