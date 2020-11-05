Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) climbs 3.0% after Q3 normalized FFO per share of 61 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 55 cents and compares with 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees 55+ MW of new expansion and leasing in its data center business in 2020 vs. original guidance of 15-20 MW; development pipeline increased to ~50MW.

Now sees its Project Summit cost-savings initiative to generate $165M in adjusted EBITDA benefits in 2020, up from its previous estimate of $150M; still on track to realize structural cost savings of $375M per year exiting 2021.

Notes that Q3 total organic storage rental revenue growth "accelerated modestly" from last quarter, up 2.5%.

Keeps long-term leverage ratio target at 4.5x-5.5x.

Q3 revenue of $1.04B beats consensus estimate of $992.1M and fell 2.4% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $370.0M fell 1.5% Y/Y, and includes direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19.

