Molson Coors (TAP +1.9% ) says it closed on the $150M sale of its Irwindale, California brewery property to Irwindale Brew Yard, which is a subsidiary of Pabst.

Pabst had the option to purchase the brewery for $150M per a previously negotiated settlement agreement.

Molson says it already transitioned the production at Irwindale to breweries in Golden, Colorado and Fort Worth, Texas.

"The sale of the Irwindale facility allows us to streamline our operations for greater efficiency across our network and further strengthen our liquidity," says Molson Coors CFO Tracey Joubert on the deal.

Source: Press Release