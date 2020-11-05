Comparisons to the 2016 election were bound to come fast and furious. But Wednesday's rally doesn't quite fit into such a nice box -- besides, of course, if you simply rewind 2016.

This year's rally seemingly befuddled market prognosticators at first, as we saw the largest post-election session rally in history -- a result unlikely with an unsettled vote and with pundits noting that a "contested" election would be the worst outcome.

Lawsuits are already being filed, seemingly confirming that outcome, but futures and early trading Thursday are confirming yesterday's rally, which itself was unusual for the underlying characteristics.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2% Wednesday, a strong day regardless of the event it followed, yet fewer than half of the constituents were in the green -- a weak sign of breadth, but confirming of the fact that the largest market-cap weighted names were leading the charge higher. It was mega-cap tech (NASDAQ:QQQ), multinationals, health care (NYSEARCA:IYH) and others that led that move to the upside. Small caps, as measured by the Russell 2000, were up just 0.1%. Some of that could be a narrowing of the last month's performance where small caps have outperformed.

But looking back to 2016, the precise opposite occurred in the aftermath of the election. Small caps massively outperformed their S&P 500 brethren -- a characteristic many indicated at the time was due to the President-elect's view of "America First" and his domestically focused agenda which should benefit the smaller stocks.

Wednesday of 2020, however, the Russell 2000 was the clear loser. Given that 2020 is an aberration on nearly all fronts (economic strength and weakness, pandemic, election tumult), I looked past this year's volatility to make other comparisons.

Excluding 2020, you would need to go back to 2011 to find a day where the Russell 2000 underperformed the S&P 500 by as large an amount as it did on Wednesday. Contrast that underperformance with 2016, when the day after the election the Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) soared 3.08% to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 1.06% gain.

This is not an indictment of any particular strategy. But with the benefit of hindsight, the market's original reaction in 2016 (buying small caps, for whatever reason), was woefully short-sighted. The S&P 500 outpaced the Russell 2000 by nearly 2:1 over the course of the past four years (from the day before the 2016 election to the day before 2020's).

But either way, Wednesday's performance, be it knee-jerk or otherwise, at its simplest, could just be a simple 2016 reaction unwind. And if its any indication of what happened the last four years, numbers suggest fading this initial move.

A final caveat: the election result was confirmed in 2016 the day after the election, while today, states still remain uncounted and the FOMC decision looms large ahead non-farm payrolls tomorrow. An unusual set of circumstances to be sure.