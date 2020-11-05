XPeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) is up another 15.05% as investor interest in the Chinese automaker remains red hot. Shares printed a new high of $33.20.

XPeng also caught the attention of Bank of America earlier today, with a price objective boost to $31.

"We raise our 2020-21E volume sales by 13%/6% to reflect stronger volumes in 3Q20- October, and robust order wins, owing to positive feedback of P7 and upgraded Xmart OS. We also lower our 2021-22E net loss by 16%/34% as we believe XPeng will control opex strictly. We roll over our EV/sales base from an average of 2021-22E to 2022E, benchmarking our valuation on BYD (peer)."

BofA likes the long term set-up on XPeng with a "robust" model pipeline set up out to 2023 and the automaker's superior powertrain capability.

XPeng's eye-popping chart.