Dominion Energy (D +1.2% ) starts higher after Q3 adjusted earnings exceed Wall Street expectations but operating revenue slipped 4.5% to $3.61B from $3.78B in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Q3 GAAP profit fell by two-thirds to $356M, or $0.41/share, compared with a profit of $975M, or $1.17/share, in the same period last year.

Dominion issues in-line guidance for Q4, seeing EPS of $0.73-$0.87 vs. $0.79 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming full-year guidance for EPS of $3.37-$3.63 vs. $3.59 consensus, expecting weather-normal operating EPS for 2020 to come in above the guidance range midpoint.

Dominion yesterday cut its dividend by a third to $0.63/share, making the stock less attractive for income investors.