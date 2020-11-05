BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Q3 results:

Revenues: $6.1M (+242.7% Y/Y) vs consensus of $4.06M; Product sales: $2.48M (+639.7%); Royalty revenue: $0.25M (-50.0%); Collaborative and other R&D: $3.4M (+261.6%).

Net loss: ($46.12M) (-22.7%); loss/share: ($0.26) (+23.5%).

Operating cash use: $43.1M.

2020 guidance: Net operating cash use: $150M - 165M from previous guidance of $125M - 150M and its operating expenses to be in the range of $180M-$195M.

Key upcoming milestones: BioCryst expects three regulatory approvals for berotralstat in Q4 2020 and early 2021.

FDA is currently reviewing NDA for berotralstat; PDUFA date December 3.

Berotralstat approval in Japan expected in December 2020.

BCX9930 program: Data from treatment-naïve cohort 2 expected in Q1 2021.

Seven treatment-naïve patients resistant to C5 inhibitors are currently receiving BCX9930, with four beyond 12 weeks of therapy, including two with more than 32 weeks.

The company expects to report data from treatment-naïve and inadequate C5 responders dosed up to 500 mg bid in the first quarter of 2021, as the acceleration of COVID-19 in the EU has slowed start-up of the inadequate responder cohorts.

On September 30, 2020, the company announced new data from treatment-naïve ((no prior treatment with C5 inhibitors)) PNH patients receiving doses of oral BCX9930 through 400 mg bid. No drug-related serious adverse events have been reported.

On August 31, 2020, the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for BCX9930, for the treatment of PNH.

Part 1 of a clinical trial of galidesivir - BCX4430 in COVID-19 patients in Brazil has completed enrollment and the company expects to report results in the 4Q.

BioCryst remains on track to report data in Q4 from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of BCX9250.

On September 3, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10K doses of BioCryst’s approved antiviral influenza therapy, RAPIVAB ((peramivir injection)), for ~$7M. The order is part of a $34.7 million contract awarded in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

