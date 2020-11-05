CSW Industrials (CSWI +9.8% ) is acquiring TRUaire for approximately $360M, subject to standard regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The proposed purchase price is approximately 10x TRUaire’s expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA. TRUaire sells through wholesale distribution and retail channels, with HVAC/R technicians and homeowners as primary end users.

CSWI anticipates funding the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt under its existing $300M credit facility, and approximately 850K shares of common stock issued to the sellers, with closing expected to occur by calendar year-end.

"This acquisition will allow us to expand our existing HVAC/R platform with a compelling portfolio of best-in-class products, while leveraging our existing distribution channels, and serving the same customers that we serve today," CEO Joseph Armes declared. "TRUaire has a demonstrated track-record of profitable growth, product innovation, and resiliency through economic cycles, while maintaining an exceptional reputation for customer service and product quality. This acquisition will enable us to continue driving sustainable, profitable growth, while delivering value to all of CSWI's shareholders."