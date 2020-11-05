Resideo Technologies (REZI +32.9% ) reports revenue growth of 11% in Q3.

ADI Global Distribution segment revenue up 11% to $790M, due to increased volume from project business.

Products & Solutions segment revenue grew 12% to $572M, due to positive demand trends across each of Products & Solutions' primary end markets.

Gross margin rate improved 200 bps to 27.2%, due to higher revenue and sourcing and productivity cost savings initiatives.

Operating income +122% Y/Y; Net income +838% Y/Y; Diluted EPS +900% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 65% to $188M.

The company expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $1.36B-$1.41B vs. $1.30B, operating profit in the range of $130M-$140M and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $180M-$190M.

Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO: "Our revenue performance and the progress with our ongoing transformation and cost reduction initiatives enabled us to strengthen our liquidity position, and in late October we made all outstanding Reimbursement Agreement payments to Honeywell. While we are closely monitoring our operations and supply chain for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by the strong demand trends we are seeing across our end markets as we close out 2020."

