Huya ADRs (NYSE:HUYA) are off 3.7% in early going, and DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) down 4.1% , after each were downgraded to Hold at China Renaissance.

Analyst Alex Liu is raising his price targets, though: on Huya, he's boosting to $22 from $21 (vs. current $21.80).

And on DouYu, he's raising his target to $16 from $13 (now implying 9% upside).

On DouYu, the Street is Bullish, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

And for Huya, Wall Streeters are Bullish along with Seeking Alpha authors, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.