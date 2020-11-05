Despite reporting a Y/Y dip of 4.4% in FQ1 revenues, Meredith (MDP +24.8% ) revenue of $693.5M beating consensus estimates by $30.4M; declines were led by pandemic and earlier announced magazine portfolio adjustments, however record revenue performance was reported for National Media Group digital advertising and Local Media Group political revenues.

Licensing and digital and other consumer driven revenues expanded 21% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA grew 17% to $143M driven by primarily to digital advertising and political revenue growth.

Earnings from continuing operations more than tripled to $42M from $12M in the prior-year period.

Cash flow from operations was $79M vs. a use of $14M in the year ago quarter; free cash flow of $70M vs. a use of $29M in the year ago quarter.

Meredith had cash and cash equivalents of $201M as of Sep. 30, 2020, up from $132M at June 30, 2020, and zero drawn on its $350M revolving credit facility.

Most of Meredith's local media brands – located in large, fast-growing markets such as Phoenix, Portland and Las Vegas – are consistently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in news viewership in their markets.

Total sessions for Meredith's National Media Group sites grew 16% Y/Y driven in part by strong performance from Meredith's entertainment and food sites, particularly PEOPLE.com and Allrecipes.com.

