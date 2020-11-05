EPAM Systems +5.9% after Q3 shows improving demand environment

EPAM Systems (EPAM +5.9% ) reports Q3 revenue increased to $652.2M, (+10.9% Y/Y).

GAAP income from operations was $96.4M (+19.6% Y/Y)

Non-GAAP income from operations of $23.6M (+23.6% Y/Y)

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,161.1M as of September 30, 2020.

"EPAM's solid third quarter performance was the result of an improving demand environment along with the ongoing expansion of the Company's capabilities—enabling us to continue supporting our customers in the execution of their transformation programs. Our continuous efforts on implementing internally the principles of an adaptive organization, allow us to navigate the realities of the global economic environment more effectively, while increasing the value we bring to our clients and extending our market position as a trusted digital solutions partner." said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President.

Q4 Outlook: Revenues $695M-705M; GAAP income 14-15% of revenues and non-GAAP income 17.5-18.5%; GAAP effective tax rate ~15% and non-GAAP effective tax rate ~23%; GAAP diluted EPS $1.44-1.54 and non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.63-1.73.

Earnings call presentation

