Investors continue to rush into electric vehicle stocks as concerns over the U.S. election, the global economy and valuations seem to be in the rear mirror.

The strong gains today include XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +15.35% (see more here), Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +11.39% , Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) +8.18% (see more on a new GM development), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +7.20% , Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +5.52% , Nio (NYSE:NIO) +4.34% (see more on sell-side optimism), Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) +4.27% , Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +3.33% , GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) +2.95% , Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +1.11% and just a modest 0.50% bump for Fisker (NYSE:FSR).