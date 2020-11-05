Vulcan Materials (VMC -0.6% ) wanders between small gains and losses after Q3 earnings missed expectations and revenues fell 7.7% to $1.31B from $1.42B in the year-earlier quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $403M vs. $407M in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 210 bps despite the decline in total revenues.

The company now believe it has sufficient near-term visibility to provide guidance for the full year, and guides for FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.285B-$1.315B.

Additionally, RBC Capital downgrades Vulcan to Sector Perform from Outperform, saying its end markets will stay weaker than more residential focused peers as removal of a "blue wave" election scenario takes a potential upside catalyst off the table.

VMC shares fell 10% yesterday, their worst showing since March, and are now down 5.3% YTD.