Electronic Arts (EA +1.6% ) and UFC have sealed a multi-year renewal of their deal for mixed martial arts games.

It makes EA the home for the UFC franchise through 2030.

That news follows August's release of UFC 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That game debuted at No. 2 on the August content sales chart, the best performance for an EA-published UFC title.

Fans played more than 64M simulated fights during UFC 4's launch week, the company says, a 125% Y/Y increase.