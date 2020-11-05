Coupa Software shares pop 10.8% after Walmart selects Business Spend Management platform
Nov. 05, 2020 10:42 AM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)WMT, COUPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has selected Coupa Software's (NASDAQ:COUP) Business Spend Management platform to improve its visibility into global spending, create better efficiencies, and drive incremental savings in the end-to-end procurement process.
- Walmart already uses Coupa to optimize the sourcing of third-party spending in North America. The company is now rolling out a phased expanded adoption of the BSM platform with procurement and advanced contract lifecycle management solutions.
- "Today, we have multiple, complex procurement systems across our business. Coupa's unique technology solution will help us optimize and harmonize our source-to-pay processes, providing cost savings, a simplified system and greater ease of use," says DK Singh, chief procurement officer at Walmart.
- Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Coupa shares are up 10.8% to $305.86.
- Press release.