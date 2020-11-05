UBS breaks down the burning question of what the impact of a rising minimum wage in Florida will mean on the retail sector.

Florida passed a measure that will raise the minimum wage in that state to $10 next year from $8.56 and see incremental boosts to take it to $15 per hour by 2026.

Analyst Michael Lasser says Floor & Decor (FND +1.5% ) has the most exposure to Florida with ~17% of its store base in the state. Also at risk are BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +2.1% ) with 14%, Advance Auto Parts (AAP +1.8% ) with 11%, Five Below (FIVE +0.7% ) at 9% and National Vision (EYE -0.3% ) at 9%.