UBS breaks down the burning question of what the impact of a rising minimum wage in Florida will mean on the retail sector.
Florida passed a measure that will raise the minimum wage in that state to $10 next year from $8.56 and see incremental boosts to take it to $15 per hour by 2026.
Analyst Michael Lasser says Floor & Decor (FND +1.5%) has the most exposure to Florida with ~17% of its store base in the state. Also at risk are BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ +2.1%) with 14%, Advance Auto Parts (AAP +1.8%) with 11%, Five Below (FIVE +0.7%) at 9% and National Vision (EYE -0.3%) at 9%.
On the positive side hand, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +1.3%) and Tractor Supply (TSCO +2.9%) only have 4% of their stores in Florida.
