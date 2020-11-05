Titan International (TWI +14.6% ) reports top-line beat despite 11.9% decline in Q3.

Agricultural segment sales down 2.3% to $153.07M; Earthmoving/Construction segment sales -20.8% to $123.23M; Consumer segment sales -15.3% to $28.48M.

Sales in U.S. -15.1%, Europe -10.4%, Latin America -3.6%.

Gross margin rate improved 250 bps to 10.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 65.7% to $14.2M

Paul Reitz, President and CEO commented, "Titan's third quarter financial results and our impressive improvements in our balance sheet and liquidity position demonstrate that we continue to navigate the pandemic challenges quite well; positioning ourselves for a stronger 2021 and ultimately for refinancing our bonds which mature in 2023. Our team has and will continue to remain diligently focused on making good, timely decisions and taking swift actions to adjust to an evolving world while we have our eyes on a future that continues to look better."

FY2020 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $40M-$44M.

