BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI +7.8% ) Q3 results:

Revenues: $39.4M (+30.0%) in-line with consensus; product sales: $38.8M (+30.9%), driven primary by growth in BELBUCA.

Net income: $9.4M vs $0.4M a year ago; income/share: $0.1 vs $0 a year ago; non-GAAP net income: $12.7M (+260.8% Y/Y).

Cash flow ops: $14M (+339.3%).

EBITDA margin of 34% vs 12% a year ago.

The board of directors authorized the repurchase of ~$25M of company's common stock and plans to utilize existing cash on hand to fund the share repurchase program.

