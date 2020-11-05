Iberdrola plans €75B investment to triple renewable energy capacity
Nov. 05, 2020 10:48 AM ETIberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY +4.4%) unveils plans to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030 and invest €75B (~$88B) over the next five years.
- The Spanish utility expects to reach 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2025 from 32 GW last year, Chairman and CEO Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan said during its capital markets day.
- Iberdrola says it will focus investments on solar and offshore wind, seeking 4x expansion of solar capacity and making up nearly two-thirds of its additional installed capacity, with 7x growth in offshore wind and a tripling of onshore wind.
- The company, which last month raised its presence in the U.S. with a $4.3B acquisition of PNM Resources, says its "business model positions us as a key agent" in the energy transition and the push to cut greenhouse gas emissions.