InterDigital +6% on Q3 rising operating margins
Nov. 05, 2020 InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)
- InterDigital (IDCC +6.8%) reports Q3 revenue of $87M (+21% Y/Y), driven by eight new patent license agreements signed over the last twelve months, including Huawei and ZTE.
- Operating income was $15.4M, compared to $3.8M last year.
- Net income was $23.8M, or EPS of $0.76, compared to net income of $2.2M, or EPS of $0.07.
- Free cash flow of $85.4M, compared to $117M, largely driven by cash receipts from existing patent license agreements.
- Cash and short-term investments totaled $919.4M.
- “Our performance reflects the incredible operating leverage in our model, which saw a 21% increase in recurring revenue drive a fourfold increase in year-over-year operating income. Going forward, we remain focused on pursuing agreements with remaining unlicensed handset companies and expanding our consumer electronics licensing business.” William J. Merritt, President and CEO.
