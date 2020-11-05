InterDigital +6% on Q3 rising operating margins

  • InterDigital (IDCC +6.8%) reports Q3 revenue of $87M (+21% Y/Y), driven by eight new patent license agreements signed over the last twelve months, including Huawei and ZTE.
  • Operating income was $15.4M, compared to $3.8M last year.
  • Net income was $23.8M, or EPS of $0.76, compared to net income of $2.2M, or EPS of $0.07.
  • Free cash flow of $85.4M, compared to $117M, largely driven by cash receipts from existing patent license agreements.
  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $919.4M. 
  • “Our performance reflects the incredible operating leverage in our model, which saw a 21% increase in recurring revenue drive a fourfold increase in year-over-year operating income. Going forward, we remain focused on pursuing agreements with remaining unlicensed handset companies and expanding our consumer electronics licensing business.” William J. Merritt, President and CEO.
