Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) gains 2.4% after Q3 total revenue of $259.8M beat the consensus estimate of $246.9M and increased from $238.9M in Q2.

Collects 89% of base rent for Q3 with a 91% collection rate for the month of September.

For October, the REIT has collected 90% of rents; as a point of comparison had collected 82% of July rent, according to its Q2 release issued on Aug. 7.

Q3 FFO per share of 25 cents misses the average analyste estimate by a penny, but improved from 24 cents in Q2.

Q3 same-property net operating income growth of -9.1% Y/Y vs. -14% in Q2.

"Our leasing volume and spreads for renewals and options remain at or above pre-pandemic levels, and we’re encouraged by the growth in our leasing pipeline for new leases, led by grocers and other essential retailers," said CEO Conor Flynn.

