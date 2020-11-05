Manitowoc (MTW +19.0% ) reported Q3 net sales decline of 20.6% Y/Y to $355.6M; and Orders of $389.9M (+10.5% Y/Y), favorably impacted by 1.7% due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Q3 gross margin declined by 143 bps to 18.3%; and operating margin declined by 396 bps to 3.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $24.8M (-42.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 258 bps to 6.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter were $27.8M, compared to $37.5M a year ago; and Free cash flow was at $20.5M.

Backlog as of September 30, 2020 totaled $464.8M, flat to prior year and an increase of 8% from June 30, 2020.

Company ended the quarter with ~$400M of liquidity.

Company expects Q4 revenue between $425M and $450M vs. $360.04M consensus and adj. EBITDA between $18M and $23M.

