BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +2.6% ) says it is delaying plans to build a $4B petrochemicals complex in India due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

BASF signed a memorandum of understanding last year with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Adani Group and Borealis to evaluate a collaboration to build the chemical site in Mundra.

The partners wanted to build a plant to produce propylene from propane gas to be supplied by ADNOC; the plant would have been the first in the world to be fully powered by renewable energy and BASF's biggest investment so far in India.

BASF says it still believes India is a good place to invest and will explore market conditions and discuss any opportunity that might arise over time.

