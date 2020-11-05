Reuters sources say Airbnb (AIRB) will make its IPO registration public next week. Bloomberg sources say Airbnb will open its books as soon as next Thursday, giving investors a first in-depth look at the company's financials.

Airbnb will reportedly set the listing price range and launch the investor roadshow next month.

Last month, Reuters reported that Airbnb was hoping to raise $3B in the Nasdaq listing at a valuation of over $30B.

Airbnb is pushing ahead with the listing even as coronavirus cases spike around the world. Earlier this year, the pandemic gutted Airbnb's booking rates, which pushed the company into $1B in emergency funding from Silfer Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

In July, Airbnb announced that customers had booked more than 1M nights in a single day for the first time since March.