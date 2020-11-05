The SPDR Basic Materials (XLB, +4% ) is the best-performing S&P sector today, rising to new all-time highs.

Albemarle is leading the group, (ALB, +7% ) after topping Q3 earnings expectations and issuing upbeat guidance.

XLB is up 28% in the last six months, fourth behind Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY). It's up 3% in the last month and more than 5% in the past five days.

In the past month the leading stocks in the sector have been Avery Dennison (AVY, +3% ), up 15%, Ball Corp. (BLL, +2.7% ), up 14% and Freeport-McMoran (FCX, +5% ), up 13%.

Miners are rising as gold gains on a weaker dollar. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2% is up around $1,950/oz.

Looking at technicals, XLB rose above its 10-day and 50-day simple moving averages, having survived a test of the 100-day SMA on Oct. 29.

Materials have a mixed technical setup, according to BofA Technical Research Strategist Stephen Suttmeier.

“The group signaled tactical strength on a break above the 2018 relative downtrend but remains mired in a long-term 2011 relative downtrend,” Suttmeier writes in a note. “A positive turn for tactical MAs and bullish rotation for cyclicals are making a break above downtrend resistance, and leadership, more likely.”