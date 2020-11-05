For Q3, Nexstar Media (NXST +5.7%) reported record BCF, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growing 128.3%, 209.1% and 268.3% Y/Y, respectively.
With leverage reduction and return of capital initiatives as we lowered net debt by $162.5M and allocated $150.4M towards share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.
With $854M of free cash flow in 9M20, and with expectations for a robust Q4, Nexstar will finish 2020 with net leverage below 4x; YTD, 2.25M shares were repurchased taking the total share count to ~44M.
Total television advertising revenue rose 70.8% Y/Y to $514.3M led by recovery in advertising spending for key categories; Distribution fee revenue rose 82.6% to $538.4M.
Local television stations and broadcasting networks in U.S. continue to position themselves for a strong 2020, with projected revenues of $37B:
Political ads are projected to increase to about $3B, up 15% compared to the last presidential election in 2016, according to Comscore. Large broadcasters such as Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI), Nexstar Media and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are anticipated to capture much of the revenue.
Quick look at the peer group companies performance in past 6 months, most of them have recorded strong political ad spend in the latest quarter.
Approximate 18% of subscriber base remain to be renewed and repriced this year, and subscriber levels are in-line with expectations, further revenue growth from this source is projected for the balance of 2020 and beyond.
With Election Day and the potential for additional spending for runoffs, Nexstar estimates to exceed earlier FY20 expectation for net political revenue in the low $400M range by ~20%.
The company's sales teams generated $25.3M of Q3 new-to-television revenue, marking a 22.2% Q/Q growth and a 30.4% Y/Y rise.
Nexstar expects a mid-seven figure expense savings in 2021 as a result of the synergies, efficiencies, and streamlined reporting structure.
During Q3, the company repurchased 1.3M shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of ~$96.14/share.
Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish, PT $122.50 while SA Authors Average rating is Bullish.
"Local TV is the largest winner. Nexstar is the biggest local TV company. Political ad spend is reaching unfathomable highs this year," wrote Robert & Sam Kovacs in U.S. Election Winner: Nexstar Media Group on Seeking Alpha.
Previously: Nexstar Media EPS beats by $1.01, beats on revenue (Nov.5)