For Q3, Nexstar Media (NXST +5.7% ) reported record BCF, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growing 128.3%, 209.1% and 268.3% Y/Y, respectively. With leverage reduction and return of capital initiatives as we lowered net debt by $162.5M and allocated $150.4M towards share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends. With $854M of free cash flow in 9M20, and with expectations for a robust Q4, Nexstar will finish 2020 with net leverage below 4x; YTD, 2.25M shares were repurchased taking the total share count to ~44M. Total television advertising revenue rose 70.8% Y/Y to $514.3M led by recovery in advertising spending for key categories; Distribution fee revenue rose 82.6% to $538.4M. Local television stations and broadcasting networks in U.S. continue to position themselves for a strong 2020, with projected revenues of $37B:

Political ads are projected to increase to about $3B, up 15% compared to the last presidential election in 2016, according to Comscore. Large broadcasters such as Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI), Nexstar Media and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are anticipated to capture much of the revenue. Quick look at the peer group companies performance in past 6 months, most of them have recorded strong political ad spend in the latest quarter.