LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) stock sinks 15% after its guidance for Q4 didn't meet analysts' estimates and its operations lost more money, on an adjusted basis, than expected. For Q4, TREE sees revenue of $200M-$215M vs. consensus of $215.4M;

Variable marketing margin of $72M-$78M vs. $78.1M in Q3 and less than the $81.2M Visible Alpha average analyst estimate; and Adjusted EBITDA of $13M-$18M, down from $21.7M in Q3 and trailing the Visible Alpha consensus of $27M.

Q3 adjusted loss per share of 26 cents misses the average analyst estimate for a loss of 13 cents; compares with adjusted EPS of 46 cents in Q2 and $2.25 in Q3 2019. Q3 consolidated revenue of $220.3M beats the consensus estimate of $210.5M and rose 20% Q/Q but fell 29% Y/Y.