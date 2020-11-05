EchoStar (SATS +2.5% ) reports Q3 consolidated revenues of $473.5M, close to the previous year figure, beats consensus by $10.45M .

Hughes broadband subscribers are ~1.58M as of September 30, 2020.

~71% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 29% attributable to our enterprise customers.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $166.7M.

Net income from continuing operations of $23.3M and diluted EPS of $0.26.

The change was primarily due to higher operating income of $10.9M, improvement in foreign currency transactions, net, of $21.8M, higher gains on investments, net, of $6.7M, and lower income tax provision of $2.1M.

