Tegna (TGNA +2.8% ) has updated its stations' over-the-top streaming apps on Roku (ROKU +2.1% ), and is planning to launch the station apps on Amazon Fire TV (AMZN +3%) by the end of 2020.

The update of its Roku apps means Tegna's True Crime Network is available on Roku, after its launch on Fire TV and other platforms in August.

The OTT station apps offer viewers free, ad-supported access to live news and weather along with fact-checking reports and its Daily Blast LIVE entertainment program.

Once the rollout on Fire TV is done, Tegna stations' local programming will be available to consumers on the dominant streaming media players, making up 70% of the U.S. market.