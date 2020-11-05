Wendy's (WEN +1.4% ) lands it second upgrade of the day with MKM Partners coming in with a new Buy rating after having the restaurant stock slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Brett Levy says Wendy's Q3 results were solid on the top and bottom lines as sales remained well ahead of historical patterns. "The market's reaction was less constructive for WEN's shares post-release (trading off in the -MSD % range vs. the S&P's ~+3% gain), but the company's strategic initiatives are taking hold," he adds.

"We view Wendy's as well positioned in the NT to capitalize on their menu flexibility across all dayparts, their digital efforts, and heightened operational focus, which we believe should support an eventual return to faster unit growth over the intermediate-term. The SSS cadence has been a driving factor for shares across the landscape, as winners come under pressure if results moderate. Despite comparison concerns, we believe the shares offer upside from current levels, even if their near-term performance proves a bit choppy due to the macro and competitive situations."

MKM assigns a new price target of $26 on Wendy's.

Earlier: Wendy's +3% after BofA upgrades on comparable sales upside