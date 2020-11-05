Endeavour Silver (EXK +14.3% ) returns to profitability for the first time in 18 months with Q3 earnings of $0.5M, but says it could have been higher but for the increased metal inventory and $1.6M G&A expense related to the mark to market of deferred share units at the higher share price.

Cash flow from operations before working capital changes surged 397% to $10.3M and achieved EBITDA at $10.6M.

Revenue of $35.6M reflects sales of 741,262 silver oz and 8,997 oz gold at realized prices of $25.08 and $1,952/oz, respectively.

Consolidated cash costs decreased 68% to $3.69 primarily due to higher gold grades and higher realized gold price. AISC was down 19% to $17.48/oz.

Direct production costs increased 4% Y/Y, to $112.37/ton, due to a significant increase in royalty costs and purchased ore at the Guanaceví operation, higher costs incurred at the El Compas operation, offset by the lower costs at the Bolañitos.

Produced 932,837 oz silver and 10,041 oz gold for a total of 1.8M oz silver equivalent.