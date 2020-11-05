Duke Energy (DUK +2% ) pushes higher after beating analyst expectations for Q3 earnings despite lower energy sales due largely to the pandemic.

Q3 adjusted earnings rose to $1.87/share, including one-time costs for abandoning the $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the impact of rate case settlements, from $1.79 in the year-ago quarter, as operating revenues fell ~3% to $6.72B.

The company also enjoyed a 50% jump in income from its commercial renewables business to $60M from $40M, as a significant number of new projects came online.

Duke's Q3 power sales across its six-state electric utilities fell 4.1% to 70,875 GWh from 73,931 in last year's pre-COVID Q3, some of which was weather-related, particularly in the Southeast.

Duke says controlling operations and maintenance costs were a key component for mitigating the impact of lower sales, as cost controls added $0.08 to EPS.

The company also issued in-line guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $5.05-5.20 vs. prior guidance of $5.05-5.45 and $5.08 analyst consensus estimate.