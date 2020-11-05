MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) stock jumps 8.9% after its board authorizes a program to buy back up to $250M of its common stock through the end of 2022.

The stock repurchase program replaces one that it adopted in December 2013 that allowed it to buy back up to 10M shares; ~6.6M of those shares remained available for repurchase.

MFA expects to fund the share repurchases from current cash balances and future investment portfolio run-off.

Changes in earnings and book value during Q3 was driven by continued improvements in the value of residential mortgage assets. Also, it continued to make progress on initiatives to lower the cost of financing its investments with more durable forms of borrowing.

That's a welcome change after the company slashed its portfolio in Q1 to deal with the turmoil in the residential mortgage markets resulting from the pandemic.

Q3 EPS of 17 cents fell from 20 cents in Q3 2019; the average of four analysts' estimates is 6 cents.

Q3 net interest income of $10.1M fell from $56.6M a year earlier.

Economic book value at Sept. 30 of $4.92 increased from $4.46 at June 30 and $4.09 at March 31; still, it's down from $7.44 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Allowance for credit losses at Sept. 30, 2020 of $106.2M decreased from $136.6M at June 30, 2020 and $218.0M at March 31, 2020.

"MFA's third quarter financial results were the beginning of what we hope is a return to normal in this tumultuous year of 2020," said MFA President and CEO Craig Knutson. "Strong housing metrics combined with a continued tightening in credit spreads contributed materially to our third quarter earnings and also to book value, particularly our economic book value, which was up over 10% in the quarter."

