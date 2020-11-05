DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY -6.4% ) slips on below-average volume on the heels of its Q3 report. Highlights:

Net sales: $895M (-7%), organic sales down almost 9%.

Technologies & Equipment: $504M (-6%); Consumables: $391M (-9%).

EPS: $0.25 (-34%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.67 (+18%).

Cash flow ops: $207M (+30%).

No guidance provided due to pandemic disruptions.

In a note, Evercore ISI (Outperform/$50) stated that the results were "somewhat weaker" than peers.

On November 2, Henry Schein reported a 13% jump in Q3 revenues and a 14% increase in non-GAAP EPS. Dental sales were up 7%.

Two months ago, Patterson Companies reported a 6% drop in FQ1 revenues, including a 14% dip in dental sales, and a 22% bump in non-GAAP EPS.

