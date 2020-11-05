Linde (OTC:LIN +7% ) rises to two-month highs after beating Q3 adjusted earnings estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast, citing increased industrial gas volumes and higher pricing.

The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS to grow by 10% in 2020 to $8.05-8.10, compared to its previous guidance of 4-6% growth, or $7.60-7.80.

Despite a slight drop in sales to $6.86B from $7B in the year-ago quarter, Linde's Q3 results look "very strong" and much better than peers, driven by sound price management and cost savings, Baader Helvea analysts say, according to Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley analysts say the results and new guidance were well ahead of estimates, as fundamentals remain strong on price growth, margin expansion and sales growth across markets.