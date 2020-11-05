Perrigo stock surges despite Q3 skipping beat
- Perrigo (PRGO +7.4%) Q3 consolidated net sales were $1.2B, an increase of 1.3% vs. previous year, misses consensus by $30M.
- Q4 EPS estimate of $1.03 and revenue estimate of $1.35B.
- Worldwide consumer Q3 net sales grew 3.6% compared to the prior year. Organic net sales grew 1.6%.
- Consumer Self-Care Americas or CSCA achieved record net sales of $664M, up 7.3% versus the prior year. Organic net sales grew 4.0% as consumer demand in the U.S. remained strong.
- Consumer Self-Care International or CSCI net sales of $339M, down 2.9% Y/Y, due primarily to European consumer dynamics surrounding COVID-19.
- Diluted EPS of $1.13, due primarily to a $202M impairment of goodwill in the RX segment.
- Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 10.6% to $0.93, includes RX albuterol recall.
- Company plans to repurchase $150M of stock by the end of 2020.
- FY 2020 guidance: Net sales growth of 6% to 7% with organic net sales growth of at least 3%. Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.95-4.15 vs. consensus of $4.07.
