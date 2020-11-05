Perrigo stock surges despite Q3 skipping beat

  • Perrigo (PRGO +7.4%) Q3 consolidated net sales were $1.2B, an increase of 1.3% vs. previous year, misses consensus by $30M.
  • Q4 EPS estimate of $1.03 and revenue estimate of $1.35B.
  • Worldwide consumer Q3 net sales grew 3.6% compared to the prior year. Organic net sales grew 1.6%.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas or CSCA achieved record net sales of $664M, up 7.3% versus the prior year. Organic net sales grew 4.0% as consumer demand in the U.S. remained strong.
  • Consumer Self-Care International or CSCI net sales of $339M, down 2.9% Y/Y, due primarily to European consumer dynamics surrounding COVID-19.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.13, due primarily to a $202M impairment of goodwill in the RX segment.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 10.6% to $0.93, includes RX albuterol recall.
  • Company plans to repurchase $150M of stock by the end of 2020.
  • FY 2020 guidance: Net sales growth of 6% to 7% with organic net sales growth of at least 3%. Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.95-4.15 vs. consensus of $4.07.
  • Dig deeper in earnings call transcript.
  • Previously: Perrigo EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue; reaffirms FY 2020 outlook (Nov. 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.