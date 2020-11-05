Genesis Energy (GEL +8.2% ) expects to lose as much as $50M this year because of the series of storms that hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and forced lengthy offshore oil and gas production shut-ins, CEO Grant Sims says.

Genesis says Hurricanes Marco and Laura tore through the central Gulf region and halted roughly two weeks of production, and Delta and Zeta caused another 15 days of disruption to the company's pipeline systems in the current quarter, adding to expenses.

The company is still working to get its 380-mile Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System back to normal after the hurricanes caused structural damage to a platform within the system.

Genesis earlier reported a larger than expected Q3 GAAP loss but slightly better than expected revenues.