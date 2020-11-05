Arconic (ARNC +9.5% ) reported Q3 sales of $1.42B an increase of 19% sequentially reflecting strength in automotive end-market volumes; and decline of 21.1% Y/Y reflecting weaker volumes across all end markets other than automotive.

Revenue by segments: Rolled Products $1.09B (-21.8% Y/Y); Building and Construction Systems $241M (-14.5% Y/Y); and Extrusions $82M (-34.9% Y/Y).

Organic revenue by End Market:

Q3 Operating margin improved by 330 bps to 4.5%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 9.3% Y/Y to $165M, and margin expanded by 160 bps to 11.7%.

Cash provided from operations for the quarter was $240M, compared to $118M a year ago.

Company had Cash on hand of $802M; and total available liquidity of ~$1.5B at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter company changed its inventory cost method to average cost for all U.S. inventories previously carried at last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) cost.

FY20 Outlook: Revenues to be in a range of $5.6B to $5.7B vs. $5.76B consensus; Adj. EBITDA to be in a range of $610M to $630M; Cumulative free cash flow for Q2 2020 – Q4 2020 is expected to be in a range of $150M to $200M.

