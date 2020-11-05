IBM (IBM +2.6% ) Cloud for Telecommunications is an open, hybrid cloud architecture meant to help telecoms build 5G networks faster and cheaper and sell customized services to enterprises.

Cloud for Telecommunications, which is built on Red Hat's OpenShift, has signed up 35 partners, including Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF), and NetApp.

Nokia and IBM plan to deploy a fully functioning, cloud-based 5G network on IBM Cloud's infrastructure, which will help service providers quickly deploy/deliver private 5G solutions to enterprise customers.

"Samsung, IBM, and Red Hat are collaborating to bring AI-driven solutions for clients transforming to Industry 4.0 and beyond by leveraging the power of secure 5G devices, cloud-native 5G networks, and advanced edge computing platforms."

Microsoft and Amazon have previously released tailored versions of their cloud platforms for telecoms.

Here's a full snapshot of IBM's ecosystem partners from the official blog post: