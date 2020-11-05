With shooting sports and outdoor products revenues surging 26% and 35% respectively, Vista Outdoor (VSTO +6.0% ) FQ2 total revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $575M.

"Our focus on e-commerce was well timed and well executed as this channel grew more than 100% during the quarter. E-commerce at 22% of YTD sales contributed to the healthy upswing on the EBIT margin to 13.5% as well as superior growth in YTD free cash flow to $190M," CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi commented.

Gross profit rose 79% Y/Y to $162M; gross profit margin improved by 786 bps.

Operating expenses stood at 15% percent of sales, and improved by 483 bps Y/Y.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was positive $198M, vs. a use of cash of -$8M in the prior-year period; free cash flow generation of positive $190M vs. a use of cash of -$23M in the prior-year.

Strengthened balance sheet liquidity update; ended the quarter with $309M in Net Debt, down from $413M, due to strong cash generation: