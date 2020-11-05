Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is up 11% following its Q3 earnings, which produced a better-than-expected loss after revenues fell 30%.

Those revenues were mostly in line with expectations. Same-station net revenue fell to $196.4M from a year-ago $278.3M.

But the company pointed to sequential gains each month as it looks to emerge from a pandemic slump. Revenues grew sequentially each month in the quarter, with September revenues coming in 35% over June's.

And podcasting growth was nearly 50% year-over-year.

Same-station adjusted EBITDA fell to $20.4M from a prior-year $60.3M.

And cash from operations was positive, as the company pointed to tight control on expenses and working capital. It realized more than $25M in fixed cost expense reductions, and expects full-year total reductions at more than $85M.

Revenue breakout: Broadcast Spot, $108.7M (down 32.6%); Broadcast Network, $52.8M (down 32.7%); Digital, $19.95M (up 0.1%); Other, $14.9M (down 29.7%).

"Despite the extraordinary challenges of operating through a pandemic, we have reduced debt by $269M and increased cash by $316M since emerging from bankruptcy in 2018 - a net debt reduction of more than $585M or 46%," says CEO Mary Berner.

Press release