S&P gunning for fourth-straight day of gains with cyclicals leading

Cyclical sectors take the baton from tech's early strength, leading a broad-based rally.

The S&P (SP500) +2% is off its highs but looking at its fourth-straight day of gains of more than 1%. That's only happened three times before. Each time it's happened the broad-market index has seen gains of 23%, 27% and 28% a year later.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +2.3% is set to rise for the fourth day in a row.

Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) +4.6% is leading the sectors as it hits new all-time highs. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.2% is testing $1,950/oz. as the dollar weakens.

Other cyclicals Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrial (NYSEARCA:XLI) are near the top as well. Bank stocks are rebounding as rates halt their downward slide.

Qualcomm +14% is the best performer in the S&P after a "stunning quarter".

Hanesbrands -20% is getting taken to the woodshed after weak guidance, but the stock is up more than 80% since its lockdown low in April.