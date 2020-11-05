TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.31 (-59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.83B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Expected EBITDA of C$1.45B.

Over the last 2 years, TU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.