Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+242.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.12M (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.