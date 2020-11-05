PPL’s earnings hit by the pandemic, mild weather
Nov. 05, 2020 12:19 PM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)PPLBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- PPL (PPL +0.4%) Q3 earnings fell 41% to $281M, compared $475M a year ago, and came in below Wall Street expectations.
- The company said it remains on track to achieve the low end of its earnings guidance, narrowing its 2020 range to $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with the higher figure down by 10 cents.
- PPL, which announced in August it would sell its Western Power Distribution system in the U.K., said it still plans to announce a deal during the first half of next year.
- Separately, PPL won a decision last week in state Commonwealth Court that requires state regulators to reconsider a request the company filed in 2017 to internally restructure the company to create two holding companies to make it easier to move cash among its subsidiaries. The move would not affect utility operations, customers' bills or the company’s local workforce.