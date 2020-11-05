Justice Department sues to block Visa's $5.3B acquisition of Plaid
- Visa (NYSE:V) pares gains after the U.S. Justice Department sues to block Visa's $5.3B purchase of Plaid, saying the deal would eliminate an emerging threat to the credit-card company's online debit business.
- Visa shares, up 1.9%, had risen as much as 3.6% earlier in the session.
- The Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday on the basis that the acquisition would unfairly bolster Visa's dominant position, Bloomberg reports.
- "By acquiring Plaid, Visa would eliminate a nascent competitive threat that would likely result in substantial savings and more innovative online debit services for merchants and consumers," the Justice Department said.
- Late last month the Wall Street Journal reported that the government was preparing the litigation.
- Plaid's products allow consumers to share their financial information with thousands of apps and services such as PayPal's Venmo, Betterment, Robinhood, and Transferwise.
- In its defense Visa said it "strongly disagrees" with the DOJ, calling its attempt to block the acquisition "legally flawed and contradicted by the facts."
- Visa explains that "Plaid is not a payments company" and argues that the combination "will deliver substantial benefits for consumers seeking access to a broader range of financial-related services."
- The payments giant agreed in late October to acquire another fintech, Yellow Pepper, that has proprietary technologies and partnerships with financial institutions and startups in Latin America and the Caribbean.