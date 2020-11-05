Justice Department sues to block Visa's $5.3B acquisition of Plaid

Nov. 05, 2020 12:25 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Visa (NYSE:V) pares gains after the U.S. Justice Department sues to block Visa's $5.3B purchase of Plaid, saying the deal would eliminate an emerging threat to the credit-card company's online debit business.
  • Visa shares, up 1.9%, had risen as much as 3.6% earlier in the session.
  • The Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday on the basis that the acquisition would unfairly bolster Visa's dominant position, Bloomberg reports.
  • "By acquiring Plaid, Visa would eliminate a nascent competitive threat that would likely result in substantial savings and more innovative online debit services for merchants and consumers," the Justice Department said.
  • Late last month the Wall Street Journal reported that the government was preparing the litigation.
  • Plaid's products allow consumers to share their financial information with thousands of apps and services such as PayPal's Venmo, Betterment, Robinhood, and Transferwise.
  • In its defense Visa said it "strongly disagrees" with the DOJ, calling its attempt to block the acquisition "legally flawed and contradicted by the facts."
  • Visa explains that "Plaid is not a payments company" and argues that the combination "will deliver substantial benefits for consumers seeking access to a broader range of financial-related services."
  • The payments giant agreed in late October to acquire another fintech, Yellow Pepper, that has proprietary technologies and partnerships with financial institutions and startups in Latin America and the Caribbean.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.